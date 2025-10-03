Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

