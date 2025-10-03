Custos Family Office LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.22 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

