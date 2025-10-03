Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 54.15%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

