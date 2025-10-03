Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $29,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

