VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Acquired by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20,926.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 183,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $338.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

