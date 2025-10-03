Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $323.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.