Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 859.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,431,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 88,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $120.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
