Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

