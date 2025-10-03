Custos Family Office LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Custos Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after buying an additional 114,406 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $207.36.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
