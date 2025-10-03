DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 7,351 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,841,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 134,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.