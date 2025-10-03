Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 110.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

