Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

