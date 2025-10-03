Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 939 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,666,000 after buying an additional 206,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $191.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

