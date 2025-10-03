113,556 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avos Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,827,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,287,000.

IGOV stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

