Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $249.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

