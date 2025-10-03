Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $121.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

