Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $605.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $607.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.12 and a 200 day moving average of $530.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

