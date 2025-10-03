Catalina Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

