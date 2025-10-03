Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 5.1%

TSLA opened at $436.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 252.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.46.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

