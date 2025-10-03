PFG Investments LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $51.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

