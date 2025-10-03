Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $242,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $707.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.52. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $362.31 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

