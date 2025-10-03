Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $177,000 Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

General Motors Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of GM opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the transaction, the president owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

