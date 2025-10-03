Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,605 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,661.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,438,085.70. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,274 shares of company stock worth $73,886,457. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.71.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

