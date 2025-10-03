River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.7%

BMI stock opened at $179.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

