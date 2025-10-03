Cromwell Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.22 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

