Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,584,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of OXY stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

