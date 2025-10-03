Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Labcorp accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Labcorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Labcorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 280,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Labcorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after purchasing an additional 250,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at $48,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,692. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.0%

Labcorp stock opened at $279.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $289.20.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.58.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

