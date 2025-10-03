River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

