River Street Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE India ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.