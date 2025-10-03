Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

