Capital & Planning LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of TCW Compounders ETF $GRW

Capital & Planning LLC lowered its position in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. TCW Compounders ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Capital & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital & Planning LLC owned approximately 5.11% of TCW Compounders ETF worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TCW Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,976,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Compounders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRW opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06. TCW Compounders ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $39.22.

TCW Compounders ETF Company Profile

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

