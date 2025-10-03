Head-To-Head Contrast: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) versus Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 2 0 1 2.67 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.10 billion 3.04 $917.62 million $0.20 23.85 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -28.57

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN 14.34% 23.15% 6.49% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

