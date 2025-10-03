Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February $NFEB Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFEB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $802,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of NFEB opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (NFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

