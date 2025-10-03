Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 21,343 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 9,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

