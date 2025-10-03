Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $19.97 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

