DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 124.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 814.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $2,765,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GJUN opened at $38.89 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

