Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $168.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $171.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

