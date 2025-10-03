HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DeFi Technologies Inc. $DEFT

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novem Group purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.
DeFi Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DEFT opened at $2.21 on Friday. DeFi Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $751.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEFT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.
About DeFi Technologies
DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
