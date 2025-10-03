HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DeFi Technologies Inc. $DEFT

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novem Group purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DEFT opened at $2.21 on Friday. DeFi Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $751.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DeFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:DEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 137.53% and a net margin of 43.38%.The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEFT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEFT

About DeFi Technologies

(Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.