BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.13.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 42.0% during the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

