Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $34,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $69,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $68,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 666.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 11.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

