BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF $BKGI is Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 150.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,665 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Up 7.2%

BKGI stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3019 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

