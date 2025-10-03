Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $962.5238.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $772.60 on Friday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $782.63 and its 200-day moving average is $814.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

