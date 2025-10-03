Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 840 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 54.7% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 292,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 103,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.38%.The firm had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

