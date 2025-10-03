Warner Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Warner Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,957,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,957,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.51.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

