Family CFO Inc Acquires 3,739 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

