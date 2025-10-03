Warner Financial Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENI stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

