Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 101,576 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,576 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5%

GILD stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

