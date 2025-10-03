Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR Royalties stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 0.75.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OR Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

