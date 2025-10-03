Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Purchased by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

