Capital & Planning LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Capital & Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.1% of Capital & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.79.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
